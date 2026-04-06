Kodai Senga sets tone for NY Mets rotation with personal challenge

Kodai Senga recently voiced strong confidence in the New York Mets starting rotation, describing the group as capable of anchoring the entire roster. He emphasized that their success depends on staying healthy and said he’s determined to match the level of his fellow starters.

“I think it’s a really strong group. As long as we stay healthy, stay out on the mound, we can be a stabilizing force for the team,” Senga said on April 5 to SNY. “That goes for everybody and myself. I don’t want to be the one lagging behind, I want to be up there with them.”

So far this MLB season, Senga holds an 0-1 record with a 3.09 ERA. While not dominant, it’s a solid start, and his 16 strikeouts in just two outings suggest his stuff is in form. The next step is translating that into wins.

Advertisement

Is the Mets’ rotation actually that good?

Senga’s confidence isn’t unfounded. Despite a 6-4 record early in the 2026 season, the Mets have shown flashes of dominance on the mound. They recently swept the San Francisco Giants in a three-game stretch, showcasing their pitching depth.

Kodai Senga talks about the Mets' starting rotation:



"I think it's a really strong group. As long as we stay healthy, stay out on the mound, we can be a stabilizing force for the team. That goes for everybody and myself. I don't want to be the one lagging behind, I want to be up… pic.twitter.com/EQE8ha787N — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

New York currently ranks tied for eighth in overall MLB pitching metrics alongside the Los Angeles Angels, though those numbers include the bullpen. More notably, the Mets’ team ERA sits at 2.53, good for third in the league and a continuation of last year’s strong performance.

Advertisement

One standout strength has been limiting home runs. The Mets are among a small group of teams that have allowed just one homer so far, and they’ve already recorded multiple shutouts, early indicators of a staff that can control games when it’s locked in.