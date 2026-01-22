Kyle Tucker reveals the key reason he picked the Dodgers over the rest of MLB

With multiple lucrative offers on the table, Kyle Tucker ultimately chose the Los Angeles Dodgers, drawn to their winning culture and championship pedigree. The two-time defending World Series champions presented an environment he felt would allow him to compete at the highest level immediately.

“It’s a big decision, so you still got to weigh out everything,” Tucker said. “Butthis team and this city and the fan base kind of makes it a little bit easier to make some decisions. That is just ultimately what we wanted to do — come here and be part of that and try to win another World Series.”

Tucker’s signing came with a $240 million, four-year deal, including player opt-outs after years two and three, and a $64 million signing bonus. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman emphasized the organization’s appeal. “For him to choose us when he had other longer term and other shorter term options, I think speaks to the growth and progress that we’ve made on creating a destination spot.”

How is Tucker’s deal structured?

The contract provides $85 million over the first two seasons before the first opt-out, including $32.5 million in both 2026 and 2027, plus deferred money payable from 2036–2045. Tucker also received a hotel suite on road trips, and the deal carries a full no-trade clause.

Kyle Tucker poses with a bat at Dodger Stadium. @Dodgers

What drew Tucker to the Dodgers over other teams?

Beyond financials, Tucker cited the Dodgers’ championship momentum as a decisive factor. “This organization from top down is first class. It’ll be a lot of fun competing with these guys and competing for another hopefully three-peat here,” he said.

Tucker’s role

Tucker is expected to play right field and bat second or third in the lineup. Teoscar Hernandez will shift to left field, while the presence of Shohei Ohtani at the top of the order complements Tucker’s power bat.

Roberts suggested Tucker has potential MVP-caliber upside and Gold Glove capability, noting, “Having a lot of people around him, there’s more runs scored in there. I think he’s going to have the ability to drive in runs. He’s a five-tool player, he loves to compete, he loves to play the game, he pours into the community, he’s a smart player.”

