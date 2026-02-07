Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 club friendly

Barcelona SC face Inter Miami in the 2026 club friendly at Monumental Stadium, a matchup many are calling the Match of the Century. While it is officially an exhibition, both sides are using it as a true measuring stick ahead of demanding competitive schedules. Barcelona SC, led by César Farías, aim to fine-tune details before opening their CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign against Argentinos Juniors, while Inter Miami arrive powered by Lionel Messi.

Barcelona SC enter the night with renewed energy and a roster that sparks major excitement among their supporters. Darío Benedetto headlines the revamped attack alongside Sergio Núñez and Milton Céliz, while Tomás Martínez is expected to orchestrate play in midfield. At the back, Luca Sosa returns to provide stability next to Javier Báez, with goalkeeper José David Contreras offering security between the posts.

Inter Miami travel to Guayaquil as the reigning MLS champions and treat this South American tour as the launchpad for another ambitious season. Recent results have been mixed, as Inter Miami fell 3-0 to Alianza Lima in Peru but bounced back with a tight 2-1 win over Atlético Nacional in Colombia. With Messi leading the way, Inter Miami look to build momentum and show they are ready to compete for every trophy ahead.