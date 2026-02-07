Trending topics:
Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 club friendly

Barcelona SC face Inter Miami in the 2026 club friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Leonai Souza of Barcelona and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Gabriel Aponte / Franklin Jacome / Getty ImagesLeonai Souza of Barcelona and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Barcelona SC face Inter Miami in the 2026 club friendly at Monumental Stadium, a matchup many are calling the Match of the Century. While it is officially an exhibition, both sides are using it as a true measuring stick ahead of demanding competitive schedules. Barcelona SC, led by César Farías, aim to fine-tune details before opening their CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign against Argentinos Juniors, while Inter Miami arrive powered by Lionel Messi.

Barcelona SC enter the night with renewed energy and a roster that sparks major excitement among their supporters. Darío Benedetto headlines the revamped attack alongside Sergio Núñez and Milton Céliz, while Tomás Martínez is expected to orchestrate play in midfield. At the back, Luca Sosa returns to provide stability next to Javier Báez, with goalkeeper José David Contreras offering security between the posts.

Inter Miami travel to Guayaquil as the reigning MLS champions and treat this South American tour as the launchpad for another ambitious season. Recent results have been mixed, as Inter Miami fell 3-0 to Alianza Lima in Peru but bounced back with a tight 2-1 win over Atlético Nacional in Colombia. With Messi leading the way, Inter Miami look to build momentum and show they are ready to compete for every trophy ahead.

Players to watch in Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami

Unlike last year, Barcelona SC arrive with several new faces who are expected to draw plenty of attention in Guayaquil. José Gabriel Cevallos, Tomás Martínez, Sergio Núñez, Milton Céliz, Javier Báez and marquee signing Darío Benedetto strengthen a roster that has generated renewed excitement among supporters. They are joined by returning contributors, including goalkeeper José David Contreras and Luca Sosa, who is back to anchor the yellow back line.

For Inter Miami, Dayne St. Clair steps in as the new goalkeeper for the MLS champions. In defense, Micael and Maximiliano Falcón provide solidity, while the midfield features Santiago Morales, Venezuelan playmaker Telasco Segovia and the veteran presence of Rodrigo De Paul. Up front, the attack shines with Luis Suárez and the unmistakable quality of Lionel Messi, who once again commands the spotlight.

Start time and how to watch

Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT:4:00 PM)

Watch this club-friendly match between Barcelona SC and Inter Miami live in the USA on OneFootball.

Barcelona SC and Inter Miami clash in a 2026 club friendly

Welcome to our live blog of tonight’s international exhibition!

Barcelona SC meet Inter Miami at Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil in a game that brings global attention and serves as preparation for the challenges ahead. Barcelona SC want to sharpen their squad before Libertadores action, while Inter Miami continue their tour with Lionel Messi as the main attraction.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Barcelona SC and Inter Miami go head-to-head tonight.

