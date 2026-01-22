Bo Bichette reveals reason for leaving Blue Jays to sign with NY Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hoping to retain one of their franchise cornerstones, Bo Bichette, but the shortstop made a surprising pivot. After years as the face of Toronto’s infield and a two-time AL hits leader, Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets, leaving a void in the organization he helped build.

Fans in Toronto watched closely as negotiations unfolded, with the club maintaining communication throughout the offseason. However, despite the Blue Jays’ interest and Bichette’s affection for the team, it became clear that another opportunity was more aligned with his personal and professional goals.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Bichette opened up about his reasoning, offering a candid reflection on both loyalty and ambition. “Me and the Blue Jays were in touch all offseason. They showed interest, but at the end of the day, it became clear to me that this was the decision I needed to make,” he said, emphasizing the difficult nature of the choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Did Bichette choose the Mets over Toronto?

While Toronto offered continuity and familiarity, Bichette was motivated by championship potential. “My first priority is winning, and obviously this organization is doing everything that they can to do that. The roster is great… and playing in front of fans like this is a pretty cool opportunity,” Bichette said, highlighting the appeal of joining a Mets team built to contend immediately.

Bo Bichette #19 and Carlos Mendoza of the Mets during an introductory press conference. Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Reflecting on a Toronto legacy

see also NY Mets president David Stearns breaks silence after acquiring Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Despite departing, Bichette expressed gratitude for his time in Toronto. “I’ll only have fond memories of my time with the Blue Jays… They believed in me after not playing for that long,” he said.

Advertisement

What’s next for Bichette and the Mets?

Joining the Mets, Bichette now steps into a lineup designed to compete for a championship immediately. Fans can expect Bichette to be a central figure in the Mets’ pursuit of the 2026 World Series, with early-season performance likely setting the tone for the team’s ambitions.

Advertisement