MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly set to make final offseason move

The offseason is drawing to a close, and franchises are keen on making strategic moves ahead of spring training camps. Among these teams, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly looking to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

In the wake of losing Alex Bregman and missing out on their top offseason targets, the Red Sox are reportedly on the verge of signing a new player. This information comes from an MLB.com report concerning the final days of the offseason.

While no specific names have been publicly disclosed—understandably, as the team prefers to keep negotiations confidential—the Red Sox are said to be targeting a proficient hitter for next season. They recognize the need for a high-impact player to ensure a competitive edge in the 2026 regular season.

There are several options on the market, and the Red Sox are poised to make key roster additions ahead of what promises to be an electrifying regular season. Competing teams, like the New York Yankees, have already made significant moves, such as re-signing their veteran first baseman.

Potential targets for the Red Sox’s final acquisition

Two notable players have been linked to the Red Sox during this closing period of the offseason market. However, they face stiff competition for these athletes, as other teams are also keenly interested.

Isaac Paredes (3B): Reports suggest the Red Sox are eyeing the Astros’ third baseman, with a potential trade involving Romy Gonzalez and top prospect Justin Gonzales heading to Houston.

Zac Gallen (RHP): Although Boston isn’t considered the “frontrunner,” they are frequently mentioned as a contender looking to add another top-tier pitcher to complement Suárez and Gray.

As spring training camps approach, uncertainty surrounds the final piece of the Red Sox puzzle. However, these prospects offer insight into their strategy as the offseason hours dwindle.

