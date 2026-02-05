LA Dodgers fans might be excited about the comeback of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate

Winning a World Series is obviously no easy feat, and doing it two years in a row is even harder. How challenging would it be to pull off this milestone three seasons in a row? That’s the goal the Los Angeles Dodgers have set for themselves, bringing in top-tier reinforcements to support Shohei Ohtani, as well as a few players looking to regain the form they once had.

One of the players looking to reclaim a prominent role on Dave Roberts’ team is Bobby Miller, who, after a 2025 season with limited playing time, is aiming for a year that lives up to expectations.

“That’s the motivation for me right now, to get back to how I was a few years ago,” the talented pitcher said via The Athletic. “I know it’s still in there, and there’s more than that as well.”

An injury to one of his shoulders caused Miller’s level of play to gradually decline; however, he knows there’s no reason to panic about it. “(The) big thing for me is just not trying to panic,” Miller also added. “I found myself doing that a little bit last year, just worrying so much about getting back to the big leagues.”

Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch.

Bobby Miller’s 2025 stats

Bobby Miller struggled significantly during the 2025 season with the Dodgers, failing to find his rhythm on the mound. He posted a winless 0–0 record alongside a ballooning 12.60 ERA, managing only 7 strikeouts in limited action. With a 2.60 WHIP indicating constant traffic on the bases, his performance became a rare weak spot in an otherwise dominant Los Angeles rotation.

Ohtani, Diaz, and the dream of a three-peat

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially signaled their intent for a historic MLB three-peat by pairing the legendary Shohei Ohtani with the elite closing power of Edwin Diaz.

With Ohtani dominating at the plate and Diaz bringing his signature “Sugar” heat to the ninth inning, the Dodgers have constructed a lethal duo that anchors both the offense and the bullpen. This combination of generational talent and high-leverage dominance makes them the clear favorites to secure a third consecutive World Series title.