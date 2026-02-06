Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad on 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 21?

Al Nassr face a daunting challenge for Matchday 21 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season as they host Al Ittihad in a crucial duel to close the gap on league leaders Al Hilal. However, for this high-stakes fixture, the home side will again be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains sidelined due to off-pitch matters.

According to reports from ESPN, Ronaldo will not feature against Al Ittihad as he continues his protest against the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Portuguese forward was also absent from Al Nassr’s recent 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh, which marked the beginning of his strike against the financial entity.

Despite being fully fit and having no issues with manager Jorge Jesus or anyone within the Al Nassr camp—having trained with the squad all week—Ronaldo remains firm in his decision not to play. The forward is reportedly pointing to unequal management by the PIF across their portfolio of clubs, alleging that Al Hilal receive preferential treatment.

The suspension of Al Nassr’s Portuguese executives, Sporting Director Simao Coutinho and General Manager Jose Semedo, has hindered the club’s ability to secure high-profile reinforcements. This lack of movement in the transfer market has fueled Ronaldo’s frustration with the PIF leadership.

Finally, the high-profile transfer of Karim Benzema to Al Hilal—the league leaders and Al Nassr’s direct rivals—has prompted the Portuguese star to take individual action to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the current landscape.

The Saudi Pro League issues an official statement

Amid the growing controversy, the Saudi Pro League issued a formal statement on Thursday, addressing the situation and clarifying the league’s operational structure.

“The Saudi Pro League is built upon a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same set of rules. The clubs have their own boards of directors, their own executives, and their own football leadership…’ the official statement began. Furthermore, the release specifically addressed Ronaldo’s discontent.

“…Cristiano has been fully committed to Al Nassr since his arrival and has played a fundamental role in the growth and ambition of the club. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual, however important, makes decisions beyond their own club…“ the league stated, specifically targeting the Portuguese star’s public grievances.

“…The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended. The focus remains on the football—on the pitch, where it belongs—and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans,” the league concluded.