Charlize Theron participated in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: What role did she play?

The list of celebrities who participated in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan is quite extensive, including not only those who supported Team USA but also those who made a surprise appearance, like Charlize Theron.

The South African‑born actress and United Nations peace ambassador added a rare voice to the spectacle. Beyond the dazzling performances, her moment stood apart, rooted in ideas that reached beyond sport and entertainment.

Her contribution drew on inspiration from voices of history, weaving a message that echoed the ceremony’s theme of harmony. In a program that spanned opera, pop and poetry, her presence lent weight to a night built on contemplation.

Charlize Theron gave a speech during the 2026 Winter Olympics

At the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, United Nations peace ambassador Charlize Theron made a surprise appearance, stepping beyond glamour to deliver a thoughtful message to the gathered athletes and global audience.

Charlie Theron at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Her role was not musical but deeply symbolic: she spoke about hope and unity, drawing inspiration from the words of Nelson Mandela. Her speech emphasized peace as more than just the absence of conflict, urging a vision of flourishing for all people regardless of background.

She told the world that “peace is not just the absence of conflict, it is the creation of an environment where all people can flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference”.

In a program that blended performances from major artists with cultural moments and symbolic gestures, her message stood out for its focus on shared humanity. Her appearance, rooted in her work with the UN, added a reflective cadence to an evening otherwise dominated by spectacle and celebration.