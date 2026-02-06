Are the Seahawks being sold after Super Bowl LX vs Patriots?

The Seattle Seahawks are very busy during this week. As the team prepares for the Super Bowl LX showdown against the New England Patriots, the front office might also be preparing to sell the team.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Seahawks were fined by the NFL due to some non-compliance with ownership requirements. However, it’s also been reported that the team will go for sale. That was communicated by Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

The Allen family, who owns the team after the passing of Paul Allen, stated “the team is not for sale.” If the Seahawks end up being put up for sale, it will be the first time in the Super Bowl era that a team that played for the championship is on the market shortly afterward.

The Allen group is also selling other sports teams

The Allen group is also the owner of NBA team the Portland Trail Blazers. However, per the team’s spokesperson, it was confirmed the basketball team is actually for sale. “Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

As for the Seahawks, the reported price would be around $7 billion. The Trail Blazers are being sold to Tom Dundon, owner of NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, for approximately $4.25 billion. This would mark a $70 million profit from the Allen purchase price in 1988.

The Seahawks valuation could still go up

According to Sportscorp’s Marc Ganis, the Seahawks valuation could approach $10 billion if the franchise keeps getting good results. Hence, winning the Super Bowl vs the Patriots would go a long way in increasing the team’s value. The Seahawks are reaching big-time hours that could redefine the franchise’s path.

