NY Yankees add A’s reliever off waivers as roster shuffling continues

The New York Yankees added an Athletics reliever off waivers, continuing their roster shuffling as they evaluate pitching depth heading toward the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Osvaldo Bido #45 of the Athletics delivers a pitch.
The New York Yankees continue to reshuffle the edges of their roster as the offseason moves forward, making another low-profile but telling transaction that reflects their ongoing search for pitching depth.

That approach continued Thursday, when the Yankees claimed Osvaldo Bido off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, marking the fifth time this offseason that the right-hander has changed organizations.

Bido finished last season with the Athletics, making him a familiar name to clubs searching for pitching depth. Bido logged 79⅓ innings in 2025 across 26 appearances, including 10 starts, but struggled to a 5.87 ERA while pitching in Sacramento.

What does this move mean for the Yankees’ roster?

Bido originally signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 and offers the Yankees a flexible arm who has experience both starting and relieving.

As spring training approaches, moves like this highlight how the Yankees are still evaluating depth pieces. Whether Bido sticks or becomes part of further roster maneuvering remains to be seen, but the churn itself suggests New York is far from finished adjusting its roster.

Advertisement
