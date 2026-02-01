Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announces Shohei Ohtani’s surprising decision regarding WBC

Trending topics:
As the World Baseball Classic approaches, nations are intensifying their preparations for the tournament. In a significant development, Japan has received an update on Shohei Ohtani's status, following comments by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

By Santiago Tovar

Shohei Ohtani looks on after striking out vs the Blue Jays on October 31, 2025, Ontario.
© Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani looks on after striking out vs the Blue Jays on October 31, 2025, Ontario.

There is significant anticipation surrounding this year’s World Baseball Classic, with numerous MLB stars slated to participate. Among those confirmed is Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, his manager, Dave Roberts, has shared a noteworthy decision regarding Ohtani’s role with Team Japan.

According to ESPN‘s Alden Gonzalez, Roberts disclosed that Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching for Japan in the tournament. This decision was made by Ohtani himself, not the Dodgers‘ organization, although teams often provide guidance to players about managing their workload, especially before the start of the MLB regular season.

Ohtani’s choice may be influenced by Japan’s already robust pitching lineup, which includes talents like Seiya Suzuki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. These pitchers, among others, delivered stellar performances in their respective leagues last season.

Current roster confirmed alongside Ohtani

As the Japanese National Baseball Team finalizes its roster, set to be announced on February 6, several MLB players have already committed to the March tournament, including Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Notable names include:

Dodgers GM makes surprising admission on reality of Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker moves

  • Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs)
  • Yusei Kikuchi (Los Angeles Angels)
  • Yuki Matsui (San Diego Padres)
  • Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox)
  • Kazuma Okamoto (Toronto Blue Jays)
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Free Agent)

With a roster like this and the high stakes of defending their title, anticipation is building among baseball fans eager for the tournament’s commencement and the chance to witness these stars ahead of the new MLB season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
