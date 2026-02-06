Sam Darnold’s key weapon opens up about his future with the Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. One of the reasons is because of a Sam Darnold key weapon that could exploit. However, his future postgame is up in the air and he has opened about it.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been an absolute revelation and is a key component on the Seahawks offense. However, earlier in his career he couldn’t stay healthy. This is his first season where he actually got to play the whole season.

Walker III is poised to be a free agent in 2026. Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks head coach, said “Of course, we want Ken back. He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a great person… Those are the people we want with the Seahawks.” Walker has now replied, “I’ve been here four years, so you know I’ve gotten to know a lot of stuff about Seattle, and you know a lot of the city, and I feel like they feel good about me as well,” he said. “So if it was my choice, though, I’d definitely stay.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walker is a versatile back

Walker describes himself as an “explosive and versatile” player and he is absolutely on point. The RB can easily go through a wall with sheer force but his jukes and ability to break ankles in open space is borderline unstoppable. He also generated 739 yards after contact, which is a career-high.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Since his fellow RB Zach Charbonnet fell injured, Walker has been the workhorse of this offense. During the postseason run, Walker has 38 attempts for 178 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also helps Sam Darnold a lot with play-action and checkdown plays.

Advertisement

see also Are the Seahawks being sold after Super Bowl LX vs Patriots?

Walker could actually be the Super Bowl LX MVP

Sam Darnold is the favorite over Drake Maye to win the Super Bowl MVP, but the fact is Walker has a case to be considered. After all, Sam Darnold will face a Patriots defense that has allowed, 3, 16, and 7 points during the postseason. Also, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be matching up with Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. That means Walker might be the key to unlock the offensive potential for the Seahawks.

Advertisement

Walker is priced as the fourth-most likely player to win the Super Bowl MVP: