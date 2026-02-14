Masataka Yoshida makes major admission about his future with the Boston Red Sox

A new MLB season is about to begin, and no team is exempt from roster moves, whether they involve new additions or potential departures. The Boston Red Sox are no exception, and Masataka Yoshida finds himself at the center of the spotlight regarding his future with the franchise.

The experienced outfielder spoke with the press in the Red Sox clubhouse and, after his comments were shared by reporter Gabrielle Starr on X, he revealed his feelings regarding a potential departure from the team in the near future.

“That’s not what I’m thinking right now. … That’s something that I didn’t really experience back in Japan. It doesn’t really happen that much as often as here. So, something new.

“But if you trade somebody, both parties, have to agree, right? So it’s gonna be tough, and it’s part of the business, but I just want to say, it’s something that’s kind of new to me after I got here.”

Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox.

Yoshida’s numbers in 2025

Masataka Yoshida’s 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox was characterized by a reduced workload following his recovery from shoulder surgery, yet he remained a disciplined presence at the plate.

In 55 games, he posted a .266 batting average with 4 home runs and 26 RBIs, finishing the year with a .696 OPS. While these power numbers were lower than his previous campaigns, his ability to put the ball in play remained evident, as he continued to strike out at one of the lowest rates in the league.

Now fully healthy as he enters 2026, the Red Sox are looking for Yoshida to regain his “Macho Man” form and provide more consistent production from the designated hitter spot.