Red Sox’ Garrett Crochet receives major praise from one of his new teammates

The Boston Red Sox are preparing to fight for that long-awaited championship in the upcoming MLB season, and they have made several moves to strengthen their contender status. One of the most exciting developments revolves around Garrett Crochet, who is already generating strong impressions inside the clubhouse. Expectations in Boston are growing by the day.

The buzz around Fenway Park intensified after Sonny Gray joined the rotation, choosing to sign with the Red Sox in free agency. Shortly after arriving, the veteran right-hander did not hold back when speaking about Crochet, comments that were later relayed by NESN. Gray made it clear he views his new teammate as elite.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling for him. He can be, and has been, the best pitcher in baseball,” Gray said, emphasizing that he truly believes Crochet sits at the top of the sport. Last season, Crochet entered the Cy Young conversation but ultimately finished behind Tarik Skubal. Even in defeat, his reputation around the league soared.

Crochet went 18 5 with a 2.59 ERA across 32 starts, numbers that pushed the Red Sox back into the postseason spotlight. He then delivered when it mattered most, throwing 7 and two-thirds innings while allowing just one earned run in a playoff victory over the New York Yankees. Performances like that cemented his role as the staff anchor.

Gray numbers last season

Gray finished 14 8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 outings last year. While the campaign had its ups and downs for the former All-Star, he remained effective enough to draw serious attention from Boston’s front office. The Red Sox needed more depth behind Crochet to navigate October, which is a major reason they pursued him.

Even as the team’s top arm, Crochet continued refining his arsenal with the intention of returning sharper than ever. Gray now joins a group that also features Ranger Suárez, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo. The reinforcement is significant for a unit that ranked 12th in rotation ERA a MLB season ago, and the added experience should ease some of the burden on the ace.

Just as important, the upgrades could change the equation if the Red Sox reach the playoffs again. Greater stability on the mound would position them better against the American League’s heavyweights, including the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. For a franchise with championship aspirations, that depth might make all the difference.