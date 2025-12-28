Mike Tomlin did not appear pressured after the shocking loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns. The head coach said he is ready to put the season on the line at home when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

“We certainly didn’t make enough plays today. They did. It’s back to work for us. We’ve been here before. So, certainly we have a big week ahead of us. A big game at Acrisure next weekend.”

The Steelers need to beat the Ravens to qualify for the playoffs; otherwise, they will be eliminated. That would end any Super Bowl aspirations for Aaron Rodgers and could potentially bring massive changes to the organization.

Why did Steelers lose to Browns?

The Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns because the offense had a bad day, failing to capitalize on fourth-down opportunities and in the red zone. Chris Boswell missed a crucial field goal in the second half and, and in the final minutes, Rodgers had four chances inside the 10-yard line but was unable to get the tying touchdown.

Tomlin admitted that his team played poorly in many stretches of the game in Cleveland and that, when they were knocking on the door, they were never able to make the big splash play that would have tipped the balance in their favor.

“I didn’t think we played poorly. I just think we didn’t make enough plays. We never made that signature play that kind of got us over the hump. That generally is the deciding factor in games like this. We didn’t make them today. We make no excuses about what we do.”

