NY Mets reportedly weigh bold bullpen strategy with Edwin Díaz after Devin Williams signing

The New York Mets opened their offseason with a move that immediately set an assertive tone. The front office reached an agreement with Devin Williams, a high-end reliever whose arrival signaled a shift toward a bullpen-centered strategy after an inconsistent 2025 campaign. His addition also revived questions about how far the club planned to go in reinforcing the late innings.

Even with Williams secured, the conversation around New York quickly turned to Edwin Díaz. The Mets’ posture suggested the move was not a replacement but part of a broader plan to stack premium arms in high-leverage spots. That possibility grew stronger as league insiders began weighing in on the club’s intentions.

The most direct signal came from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who evaluated the Williams deal and added a telling assessment: “So far, it seems the Mets are certainly open to signing Edwin Díaz as well and what a bullpen they would have in that case.” His remark underscored a growing belief that New York is preparing to pair its new acquisition with its longtime closer.

Are the Mets building a two-closer model?

Morosi’s view aligns with the Mets’ pattern of aggressive bullpen investment. A Williams-Díaz combination would shorten games, reduce matchup exposure, and reflect a modern postseason-style approach across a full season. It also signals the club’s willingness to allocate significant payroll to the back end while continuing to address rotation and lineup needs.

What comes next in New York’s offseason?

The Mets’ strategy points toward an offseason centered on securing Díaz before turning to supplementary upgrades. With both opportunity and urgency shaping the market, New York appears committed to constructing a bullpen capable of shifting close games in its favor as it prepares for a pivotal 2026 campaign.

