Max Muncy’s emotional reaction to his new $10M deal will surprise Dodgers fans

Max Muncy did not hold back his emotions after learning that the Los Angeles Dodgers exercised their club option, guaranteeing him a $10 million salary next season. He was unequivocal, stating that were it not for the Dodgers, his life would be on a completely different path today. The upcoming season will be his eleventh in the league.

“I wouldn’t still be in baseball if it wasn’t for the Dodgers,” Muncy said as part of his reaction to securing another year in Los Angeles, adding that he hopes to play for them much longer. “To get another year with them, hopefully I can get more in there, really means a lot to me.”

It is worth noting that the 2025 season was shortened for Muncy, who played only 100 regular-season games. However, that was enough to reach and win another World Series. Last season was the fourth-best of his career in terms of batting average, posting a .243 mark in the regular season and a .214 average in the postseason.

How much money has Muncy earned with the Dodgers?

Muncy has been with the Dodgers since 2018, making them virtually his sole team over nearly 11 years in MLB. In total, he has earned $62,434,680 with the club. The year he received the most money was 2023, totaling $13.5 million, followed by consecutive $12 million salaries in 2024 and 2025.

It should be remembered that Muncy also played a few games for the Athletics, but his career earnings with them were largely insignificant, totaling $614,363 from the initial salaries he received between 2012 and 2016.

Dodgers banking on veterans

It is obvious that the Dodgers expect the same core group of veterans who helped them win the back-to-back title against the Blue Jays to be capable of achieving something great next season. A “three-peat” is not guaranteed, but the team could certainly make a run by leveraging the veterans they still have under contract.