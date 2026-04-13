Max Scherzer calls out mindset amid Blue Jays’ rough start

Max Scherzer has been one of the clearest witnesses to the Toronto Blue Jays’ struggles early in the 2026 season. A rough 6-9 start has only fueled criticism, but for the veteran right-hander, the message is simple: take the field and execute.

Hazel Mae shared Scherzer’s comments from April 12 on X: “Max Scherzer on the Blue Jays’ 6-9 start to the season: ‘whether you’re hurt, whether you’re not, when you have something, whether you don’t, no one cares. This is about going out there and winning ball games.’”

Scherzer recently took full accountability for one of his worst outings of the season, making it clear he’s part of the problem as well. That accountability now shapes his message, focusing on what the team must do to turn things around.

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A slow start, but not unfamiliar

The Blue Jays’ first 15 games of 2026 closely mirror last season’s trajectory. At this same point in 2025, they were 8-7, and it wasn’t until June that they began to find consistency, eventually reaching 46-38 by the end of that month.

Daulton Varsho drives in Ernie Clement, and the Blue Jays strike EARLY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XQCcH9m3c4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

The pattern goes back even further. In 2024, Toronto also stumbled out of the gate but never recovered, finishing 74-88 and missing the postseason, a season in which Scherzer was not part of the roster.

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Now, despite the absence of Bo Bichette, the team still features established stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a core group familiar with the organization. That foundation suggests there’s still a path forward if they can stabilize their play.