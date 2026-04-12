Max Scherzer takes full blame after disappointing outing with Blue Jays

Max Scherzer is not off to his best start this season, and he recently struggled badly against the Minnesota Twins in a game the Toronto Blue Jays lost 8-2. The veteran pitcher took full responsibility after allowing multiple runs in just 2.1 innings.

The report came from Hazel Mae on X: “Max Scherzer on Sunday’s disappointing outing: ‘(I) lost the ball game. I can look at myself in the mirror, and I’m accountable for how I go out there and execute. Today I didn’t get it done.’”

Scherzer entered that game with a 2.55 ERA, but after the rough outing, his ERA jumped to 9.58, making him a clear target for criticism following the series loss to Minnesota at home.

Advertisement

A tough series for the Blue Jays

Over the three-game set against the Twins, Toronto relied on Patrick Corbin, Eric Lauer, and Scherzer to deliver at home. In the end, Corbin was the only one who managed to secure a win, while Lauer also had a difficult outing.

Max Scherzer departs after 2.1 innings.



The Twins lead 6-1. pic.twitter.com/WtQOV53zRB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

Scherzer hadn’t had such a rough performance in terms of earned runs with Toronto since September 2025, when the Blue Jays were crushed 20-1 by the Kansas City Royals on the road. In that game, he allowed seven earned runs in just 0.2 innings, his worst regular-season outing with the team last year.

Advertisement

When will Scherzer return to the mound?

According to the team’s schedule, the Blue Jays expect Scherzer to make his next start in Game 2 of their road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18, giving the veteran time to rest and reset before his next opportunity.