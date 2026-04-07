Max Scherzer dealing with forearm tendinitis: Will he make his next Blue Jays start?

Max Scherzer is dealing with forearm tendinitis, a condition that was recently made public and raised questions about whether he’ll be able to take the mound for his next start. Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider addressed that concern, saying it’s likely the veteran will be available.

Keegan Matheson was among the first to report the news on X: “News: Max Scherzer is dealing with right forearm tendinitis. The Blue Jays knew this going in and it didn’t get any worse. John Schneider is ‘fairly confident’ he’ll make his next start.”

With Schneider’s update, Blue Jays fans can feel some relief, even though the team hasn’t had the best start to the season. Scherzer currently holds a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA and six strikeouts, a relatively solid opening for the veteran.

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What happens if Scherzer can’t return to the mound?

If Scherzer is unable to make his next MLB start, the Blue Jays will need to adjust their rotation. They could turn to a bullpen arm or call up a pitcher from Triple-A to temporarily fill the spot while he recovers.

Max Scherzer on how right forearm tendinitis impacted his start vs. the Dodgers.#bluejays https://t.co/IbCCXT6ogI pic.twitter.com/rYpUmLLwJI — 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast (@6ixinningpod) April 7, 2026

Losing Scherzer wouldn’t be ideal for Toronto, especially considering his role last season in helping the team make a deep run. He made 17 starts in the regular season with a 5.19 ERA, and in the postseason he posted a 3.77 ERA across three appearances, adding to his extensive playoff résumé.

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Among the team’s starters so far in the 2026 season, Scherzer holds the third-best ERA, trailing Dylan Case (2.79 ERA) and Kevin Gausman (0.75 ERA), who has yet to earn a decision this year.