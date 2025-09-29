Mets miss 2025 MLB playoffs with $341M payroll: What was the Reds’ budget?

In challenging moments like these, the New York Mets‘ faithful can only look forward to the next season. Millions of dollars were poured into this year’s campaign, igniting considerable expectations, but the journey isn’t over. With a staggering payroll of $341 million, the Mets ranked among the top five MLB franchises in terms of spending. Meanwhile, where do the Cincinnati Reds stand in comparison?

Hope should never be abandoned while there’s still a chance to reach the ultimate goal. Take the Reds, for instance; they defied predictions by clinching the last Wild Card spot in the National League, thanks to a remarkable close to the regular season, finishing with a 7-3 record in their final 10 games.

Key players like Elly De La Cruz were instrumental this season, contributing 22 home runs, 102 runs, and 162 hits. Another standout, Nick Lodolo, made his mark with his formidable performance on the mound, completing two games, including a shutout, which set a team record in the league.

Beyond individual brilliance, the Reds’ collective effort was pivotal in their regular-season success. Despite not boasting marquee names like the Mets’ Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, they triumphed through teamwork and determination.

What was the Reds’ budget?

The Cincinnati Reds operated on a payroll of $119,043,454 this year. When juxtaposed with the Mets, the Reds’ budget was a mere 35.01% of the Mets’ payroll. This financial disparity may prompt the Mets to reassess their spending strategies and optimize their roster allocations in the coming season.

It’s noteworthy that Juan Soto’s salary alone accounted for approximately 17% of the Mets’ total payroll this season, nearly half of what the Reds paid their entire squad in 2025.

Predicted moves for the Mets’ next season

Considering their substantial expenditure this year, the Mets must deliberate carefully on their roster changes for next season. In addition to possible adjustments to their coaching staff, smart roster decisions could be pivotal, particularly with Alonso contemplating potential moves elsewhere and Soto poised as a cornerstone player.

Instead of splurging on big-name signings, they might focus on strategic acquisitions, such as veteran player Paul Goldschmidt, who will potentially hit free agency after his stint with the Yankees. They should also exploit their Triple-A talent pool, with prospects like Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean proving their worth after recent call-ups.

These strategies could align the Mets with fan expectations for an improved performance next year. Meanwhile, the Reds are poised to demonstrate that they have the mettle to compete in the World Series this MLB season.

