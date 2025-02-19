There was plenty of speculation about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s future in MLB this offseason, with the New York Mets among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring the Toronto Blue Jays slugger. However, with no chance of landing him for the upcoming season, Mets owner Steve Cohen addressed the possibility of pursuing him in 2026.

Cohen made his remarks in response to Guerrero Jr.’s commitment to the Blue Jays for the upcoming season. As the media picked up on the player’s decision, reporters at spring training pressed Cohen about the Mets’ potential interest in him next year.

With the Mets focused on contending for a World Series title, Cohen made it clear that Guerrero Jr. is not on their radar for 2025. Instead, his priority remains on the upcoming season, which begins in March, and ensuring that the players acquired this offseason are prepared for the challenges ahead.

“He’s a great player. I’m going to worry about that next year. I’ll consider everything, but you have to be really careful with contracts to maintain roster flexibility. I’ll let my baseball people make that decision,” Cohen said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates toward his dugout after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Guerrero’s future with the Blue Jays

With Guerrero Jr. making his stance clear, the Blue Jays must now determine their next steps. One possible course of action could be targeting a marquee free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB season.

That said, there’s still a chance Guerrero Jr. reconsiders his future in Toronto. If the Blue Jays put together a strong campaign, he may opt to stay with the franchise. However, if things don’t go as planned, Toronto will need to pivot and build around another key figure, Anthony Santander, who is expected to be a central piece of their lineup next season.

Cohen sets expectations for 2025 season

Beyond weighing in on Guerrero’s situation, Mets owner Steve Cohen also addressed the team’s objectives for 2025. Despite falling to the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS, Cohen remains optimistic about the team’s outlook and the key acquisitions made during the offseason.

“We have to make the playoffs—that’s the minimum,” Cohen said. “We need to get a taste of a World Series championship. Of course, we want to win it all, and we’re putting ourselves in position to do that. Maybe it doesn’t happen this year or next, but we’ll continue to put ourselves in a winning position.”

