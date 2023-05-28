The Atlanta Braves managed to tie the series against the Philadelphia Phillies 2-2 with a recent victory on May 28 11-4 in what was the last home game this month.

Ronald Acuña Jr has 52 games started since the start of the season, he is one of three players with that many games started and 450+ innings played.

In the last five games, Acuña Jr posted 7 hits, while in the 2023 season he has 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases.

Video: Ronald Acuna Jr 4 hits against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 4

The season with the most hits for him was in 2019 with a total of 175 hits in 156 games played, also during that season Acuña Jr established other personal records with 715 plate appearances and 127 runs scored.

In 2022 it was a good year for Ronald Acuña Jr with 119 games played and 124 hits, it was also the second consecutive season with 70+ runs scored.