The MLB All Star Home Run Derby of the 2022 MLB season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

The best home run hitters of the MLB are ready to show off at the 2022 MLB All Star Home Run Derby. This game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). A big fave is among the players with the most home runs this season. Here is all the related information about this Major League Baseball game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

This is one of the most anticipated events before the MLB All-Star Game, but Aaron Judge will not be present among the best sluggers on the list, although there are still other players who could win the title.

Defending champion Pete Alonso is the big favorite to win the Home Run Derby, he could become the only MLB player with three straight titles. Only Alonso, Cespedes and Griffey Jr have won the derby consecutively (twice).

MLB All Star Home Run Derby: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

MLB All Star Home Run Derby: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

MLB All Star Home Run Derby: Storylines

Pete Alonso is the big name to win the title, but anything could happen since Ronald Acuña Jr, despite not being a favorite, is one of the players who have big chances as underdog to win the title. Acuña's record in 2019 was 25 HRs during the first round and 18 during the second round, but that was almost three years ago and in 2021 that Alonso was in his best shape with 35 home runs in the first round.

Acuna is not in his best shape after returning from an injury, so far only 8 rome runs after 56 MLB games, it is a pretty low number and he is not even among the Top 10 Home Run Leaders of the season. Acuna has experience but another player like Juan Soto is also eager to show his batting power in the derby.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free MLB All Star Home Run Derby in the U.S.

The MLB is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this 2022 Home Run Derby event and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN APP, ESPN.COM.

MLB All Star Home Run Derby: Predictions And Odds

Pete Alonso is the big favorite with 2.55 odds that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, he is the defending champion and the hitter with the most home runs in the regular season playing in the Derby. Kyle Schwarber 4.25 odds, Juan Soto 7.00 and Ronald Acuna 8.00 are the three underdogs with the best projection for the derby. The best pick for this MLB Home Run Derby is: Pete Alonso 2.55.

Player Name - Odds - BetMGM Pete Alonso 2.55

Kyle Schwarber 4.25

Juan Soto 7.00

Ronalda Acuna Jr. 8.00

Julio Rodriguez 10.00

Corey Seager 11.00

Jose Ramirez 17.00

Albert Pujols 23.00

* Odds via BetMGM.