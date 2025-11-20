MLB announces major updates to 2026 All-Star week schedule, including the Futures Game and Draft

Major League Baseball is preparing a significant reshaping of its All-Star week beginning in 2026, introducing scheduling changes aimed at boosting visibility for top prospects and expanding national broadcast reach.

The update includes a new placement for both the Futures Game and the MLB Draft, marking one of the most notable format shifts since the league began integrating multiple events into All-Star festivities.

The redesigned schedule will position the MLB Draft earlier in the weekend while giving the Futures Game its own dedicated broadcast window. According to reporting published by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the changes are intended to modernize the league’s annual showcase and strengthen audience engagement across multiple platforms.

One of the most notable adjustments involves changes to the Draft’s timing. As Feinsand detailed, “The 2026 MLB Draft will take place on Saturday, July 11, moving away from Sunday for the first time since the event moved to All-Star Week in 202″

The National League team reacts during the Swing Off at the end of the All-Star Game. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Key changes to the All-Star week format

Under the new structure, the prospect-heavy Futures Game will shift from its customary Saturday slot to Sunday. This move represents a milestone for the Futures Game, historically played on Saturday and often competing for attention within a crowded weekend calendar. By featuring it on Sunday, MLB aims to give its top prospects a clearer spotlight and further elevate the pipeline of young talent entering the league.

MLB will additionally introduce a new Sunday event featuring former players and celebrities, continuing the league’s trend of broadening entertainment offerings throughout All-Star week.

Broader impact on All-Star week

The 2026 All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia, where the Home Run Derby will air on Netflix for the first time. Together with the revamped Draft and Futures Game structure, the upcoming changes highlight MLB’s continued effort to blend tradition with evolving media dynamics.

