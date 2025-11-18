Josh Naylor’s confirmed salary with the Mariners puts him among MLB’s best-paid first basemen

Trending topics:
Josh Naylor is more than ready to play next season with the Seattle Mariners after confirming they gave him a five-year deal exactly as expected, making him one of the highest-paid MLB first basemen.

By Richard Tovar

Josh Naylor reacts after grounding out on October 17, 2025 in Seattle.
Josh Naylor recently signed his five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners and will receive a total of $92.5 million, a well-deserved reward for a player who was key in helping his team reach the postseason in 2025. This deal places him in the Top 10 highest-paid players at his position.

Naylor’s average annual salary, according to Spotrac, will be $18.5 million, ranking him among the MLB‘s top-10 paid first basemen. He joins a list featuring Bryce Harper, who is currently the second-highest paid at $27.5 million per season, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who holds the top spot at $40.2 million annually.

Last season, Naylor earned $10.9 million combined from the Diamondbacks and Mariners, which was his largest single-year salary up to that point. Notably, he had never previously signed a contract lasting more than one year.

What was Naylor’s signing bonus?

To start 2026 with cash in his pocket, the Mariners gave Naylor a $6.5 million signing bonus. According to Spotrac, he had never received such a bonus when signing his previous short-term deals with the Diamondbacks, Padres, or Guardians. He is set to become a free agent in 2031.

Naylor’s reaction after officially signing his new deal with the Mariners confirms what Seattle fans already knew: there is no better fanbase in baseball. He credits the players and the organization for making him feel instantly at home.

“I’m going to be a Mariner again and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Josh Naylor. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
