Pirates’ Paul Skenes breaks silence after reported trade rumor involving the NY Yankees

Fresh off a unanimous NL Cy Young Award, Paul Skenes found himself confronting unexpected noise surrounding his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The young ace, already regarded as one of the premier arms in baseball, addressed the situation publicly after renewed speculation linked him to a potential long-term desire to play for the New York Yankees.

The timing of the rumor added an extra layer of attention, arriving in the aftermath of back-to-back All-Star campaigns and one of the most dominant starts to a career in the National League.

The claims suggested that Skenes had expressed interest in joining New York well before he reaches free agency after the 2029 season. That narrative quickly gained traction, prompting further discussion despite a lack of direct attribution.

Skenes, however, dismissed the speculation firmly on the Dan Patrick Show, reinforcing the same message he delivered earlier in the week. “I was frustrated for a couple of hours and then got over it and talked to the media later that night. It is what it is. There’s stuff that’s gonna come out, good and bad. Obviously, it’s not true,” he said.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pirates pitches in the second inning against the Cubs. Justin Berl/Getty Images

What prompted the trade rumor?

The situation traces back to reporting from NJ Advance Media, where an unnamed Pirates teammate allegedly overheard Skenes discussing an interest in being traded to the Yankees.

Without any on-record confirmation, the rumor nonetheless circulated quickly, fueled by Skenes’ meteoric rise and the long-term value he represents to any franchise.

How Skenes’ track Record shapes the conversation

Skenes’ early résumé explains why the discussion drew such attention. Through his first 55 starts, he has produced a 1.97 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, an NL Rookie of the Year award, two All-Star selections, and now a unanimous Cy Young season highlighted by a 1.96 ERA over 187 2/3 innings.

He will enter 2026 as the unquestioned top starter in the National League and one of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB all while remaining several years away from arbitration and even further from free agency.