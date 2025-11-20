NY Mets reportedly weigh trade options for Kodai Senga amid rotation overhaul

The New York Mets are reportedly rethinking their starting rotation, with right-hander Kodai Senga emerging as a possible trade candidate. Sources cited on Mets Hot Stove suggest that general manager David Stearns and the front office are exploring the potential for a major shake-up, and Senga’s name is circulating among teams.

Senga, who signed with the Mets in 2023, made an immediate impact in his first season with a 2.98 ERA and a 12–7 record, drawing praise for his poise and upside. However, his recent performance has been inconsistent, and injuries have limited his availability, complicating his role in the long-term rotation plan.

On Wednesday, SNY reporter Andy Martino confirmed the trade talks involving Senga, noting both the Mets’ willingness to move him and broader league interest.

“There’s interest in Kodai Senga around the league right now because of his upside and because of what we’ve seen when he’s at his best… there’s certainly a rational line of thinking that would point to a change of scenery after the last two years being the best for player and team,” Martino said, adding that a deal is not guaranteed but that Senga could be part of the Mets’ larger overhaul.

Senga’s trade consideration

Despite his value, Senga’s recent injury history and uneven outings make him a candidate for trade as the Mets look to recalibrate. In 2024, he made just one start due to injury, and though he returned in 2025 and pitched through June effectively, his performance declined after returning from setback.

What the Mets’ front office is saying

At the GM Meetings, David Stearns defended keeping Senga in the mix, stating that the right-hander remains part of the organization’s rotation plans for 2026. “He’s proven at the major league level that he can have really good years … The talent is there, the desire is certainly there to have a bounce-back year. We’re going to give him every opportunity to do that,” Stearns said.

Currently, the Mets’ projected rotation includes David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and Nolan McLean, while younger arms Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong provide additional depth. If the team brings in another starter this offseason—through either trade or free agency—Senga could become a key piece in making space.

