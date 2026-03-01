NY Mets to face two World Baseball Classic national teams in exhibition play

New York Mets fans will get the chance to watch their team face two national teams just days before the start of the World Baseball Classic, as the club is set to play a pair of exhibition games against Israel and Nicaragua. Both matchups, however, will be away from home.

The Mets’ first exhibition game will take place March 3 against Israel at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Not all roster players will be available, as several have departed to join their respective national teams, including Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

The second game in this brief exhibition slate will be March 4, again against Nicaragua at the same time. Nicaragua’s roster will include Mark Vientos, who could have the opportunity to step in against his Mets teammates. This will mark his first World Baseball Classic appearance, as he recently announced his decision to represent his mother’s home country.

How much do tickets cost to see the Mets vs. Israel and Nicaragua?

The cheapest ticket for the Mets’ March 4 exhibition game against Nicaragua is priced at $34 in the upper deck. Lower-level seats are selling for $68, and premium box seating will not be available for that matchup.

For the game against Israel, prices are slightly lower. The section at Clover Park known as “The Hill” will be open to fans with tickets starting at $31, while seats behind home plate in the lower section range from $65 to $73.

The Mets’ last two games against national teams came in 2023 during the World Baseball Classic of that year. They fell 6-4 to Venezuela and defeated Nicaragua 2-0, with both games played at Clover Park.