NY Mets hint at when Kodai Senga will take the mound in Spring Training

The New York Mets are looking to make the most of spring training, not only to give prospects an opportunity but also to evaluate the condition of key players such as Kodai Senga. The right-hander could pitch against St. Louis in what may serve as an early glimpse of what the team expects from him during the 2026 season.

The report came from SNY Mets on X (@sny_mets): “Kodai Senga will ‘likely’ pitch for the Mets on Saturday against the Cardinals, per Carlos Mendoza.” Now, the team will wait until game day to confirm whether the Japanese pitcher will indeed have the chance to test his arm.

The Mets need Senga to return to the form he showed in 2023, when he posted a 12-7 record across 29 starts with a 2.98 ERA. However, his 2025 campaign was not necessarily disappointing despite some criticism. In 22 starts, he finished with a 3.02 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched.

Senga aiming for a strong comeback

While 2025 was a shortened MLB season for Senga, he made it clear on February 11 that he is determined to earn back the organization’s trust. At the same time, he wants to prove to himself that he can deliver another strong year for the Mets, and beginning with a spring training outing would be a logical first step.

“Before showing the organization anything I think I need to prove it to myself that I can go out there and pitch a full season,” Senga said. “And then once I prove it to myself I think then comes the third party, how everybody else sees me, so first I need to be out there for myself.”

If Senga is healthy, he is likely to return to the starting rotation. However, the team may need to make adjustments. There is also the possibility that either Senga or another pitcher could move to the bullpen to maintain balance and avoid disrupting the overall pitching strategy.