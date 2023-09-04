Julio Urías has been playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016, and in 2020 he won the World Series with them, which was his first major title with the team. However, things could end badly for him in 2023, as he was recently arrested.

As of today, September 4, the Dodgers are in a position to make the playoffs. They are leading the NL West with a record of 84-52. They opened September with a loss against the Atlanta Braves by a score of 3-6.

The most recent game in which Julio Urías pitched was that game against the Atlanta Braves, the first of the series. His last start before that was on August 19.

When was Julio Urias arrested and what are the charges?

According to Jeff Passan, he was arrested on the night of September 3 at his home, the same night the Los Angeles Dodgers were winning the final game of the series against the Atlanta Brave 3-1.

He was charged with felony domestic violence, but the good news is that he was released the morning of September 4th on a $50k bond.

Is Julio Urias an important pitcher for the Dodgers in 2023?

Yes, this season he is playing like never before, at the time of his arrest he had a record of 11 wins and 8 losses with 21 games started, one game more than Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin. But at the same time he is the Dodgers’ pitcher with the most hits allowed with a total of 112 and 61 runs allowed.

What is Julio Urias’ contract with the Dodgers?

In 2023 he signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers valued at $14.25m, so far that was the biggest contract he signed with the Dodgers since last season he had an $8m deal, and in the 2021 season only $3.6m.