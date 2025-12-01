MLB insider reveals Phillies are weighing unexpected moves and a few big returns

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly attempting to bring back Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto for the upcoming season, according to a recent report by Jon Heyman for Bleacher Report, who also detailed two other players who could be used in trades.

The MLB insider provided several key updates that fans were eager to hear. Schwarber and Realmuto are obviously critical players who help the team reach the postseason. Heyman also mentioned that the Phillies are reportedly interested in Tatsuya Imai.

Imai is a 27-year-old Japanese pitcher who has never played in the MLB but is drawing interest from multiple teams. He has played for the Saitama Seibu Lions since 2017, and Heyman named him as a potential option to bolster the mound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two players who could be included in Phillies trades

Heyman was clear in stating that Brandon Marsh is one of two players who could enter “trade talks” if necessary. The Phillies are also reportedly considering Alec Bohm for the same objective. If both players were traded, the team would lose two veterans.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

It sounds difficult to let go of Marsh, especially since Harrison Bader is no longer with the team and the status of Nick Castellanos is uncertain. The outfield is now more vulnerable than the infield, creating a complicated situation for the club.

Advertisement

see also Bryce Harper’s net worth: How much money does the Philadelphia Phillies right fielder have?

Heyman addresses Ranger Suárez’s future

To the relief of some Phillies fans who recognize Ranger Suárez’s strong contributions, Heyman reported that there is a possibility he will return to play another season with the team, a move that would significantly help the defense. Last season, Suárez posted a 3.20 ERA and a 12-8 record.