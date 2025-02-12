MLB News: Aaron Boone puts trade rumors to rest on Marcus Stroman’s Yankees role

Marcus Stroman will remain part of the New York Yankees‘ pitching rotation for the 2025 MLB season. Despite persistent trade rumors throughout the offseason, manager Aaron Boone confirmed during a media briefing at the start of spring training that Stroman is staying put.

Boone acknowledged that the offseason had been “a little uncomfortable” for Stroman due to constant speculation about his future with the team. However, the manager assured that the veteran pitcher is mentally focused and physically prepared for the season ahead.

“Maybe a little bit of an awkward situation just with all the noise around it this winter,” Boone said, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “But I’m comfortable with where he is in his focus and his physical preparation coming in.”

Stroman started the 2024 season strong, posting a 2.82 ERA through mid-June. However, his performance declined sharply in the second half of the campaign, fueling trade speculation.

Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees is relieved against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“The situation is what it is,” Boone added. “We have a lot of guys that you would expect to be starting pitchers in the big leagues, with Marcus being one of those. Saw him today. Had a good conversation with him. I feel like he’s in a good mental place. He’s physically ready to go. The bottom line is, we’re getting him ready to pitch.”

Yankees: A crowded pitching rotation

The Yankees enter spring training with a deep pitching staff, leading to intense competition for the five available spots in the rotation. Gerrit Cole, the team’s ace, is expected to open the season as the No. 1 starter for the fifth consecutive year. The offseason acquisition of Max Fried further strengthens the group, while Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt are also in the mix for starting roles.

Internal competition will be fierce

If all pitchers remain healthy, securing a spot in the rotation will be highly competitive. Marcus Stroman could begin the season in the bullpen, but injuries or fluctuating performances could quickly alter the situation.

Regardless of his role, Stroman remains a valuable asset for the Yankees. With a talented and competitive pitching staff, the team expects internal competition to push the rotation to a high level of performance throughout the MLB season.

