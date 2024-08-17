MLB News: Aaron Judge powers Yankees back to a prime spot with 44th HR

Aaron Judge continues to demonstrate his power as one of the most dominant hitters in the Major Leagues. The New York Yankees right fielder hit a home run again, this time his 44th of the season, to lead his team’s 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

With this home run, Judge not only reaffirms his position as the American League’s home run leader but also comes dangerously close to the record of 62 home runs, he set in 2022.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Judge’s performance and highlighted the importance of his home run in securing the victory. The New York team has found a fundamental piece for its offense in Judge, and his presence in the lineup represents a constant threat to opponents.

The unbeatable position of the Yankees in the Eastern Division

With this victory, the Yankees reaffirmed their dominance in the American League East Division and rose to first place. The New York team has shown a good level of play and has a solid staff of pitchers and hitters. However, competition in the division remains intense, so the Yankees will need to stay focused and continue working hard to secure the division title.

Aaron Judge 99 of the New York Yankees is doubling during the seventh inning of the baseball game against New York Mets . IMAGO / NurPhoto

Gerrit Cole dominant on the mound

In addition to Judge’s impressive home run, pitcher Gerrit Cole had an outstanding performance in the game. The right-hander dominated the Tigers’ hitters, allowing just four hits and two walks in six full innings. Cole has found a good rhythm in his last few outings and has become a key piece in the Yankees’ rotation.

“[Cole] was impressive,” Judge declared.” “I think even from the first inning, his fastball command was there, his velo was kicking up and I feel like his slider and curveball [have] been really strong these past two outings. That was impressive to see. When he’s looking like that … I want him to go all nine innings.”