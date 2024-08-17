Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge powers Yankees back to a prime spot with 44th HR

Aaron Judge's powerful home run and Gerrit Cole's solid performance led the Yankees to another victory.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates scoring at Kauffman Stadium Kansas<br /> City.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates scoring at Kauffman Stadium Kansas<br /> City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge continues to demonstrate his power as one of the most dominant hitters in the Major Leagues. The New York Yankees right fielder hit a home run again, this time his 44th of the season, to lead his team’s 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

With this home run, Judge not only reaffirms his position as the American League’s home run leader but also comes dangerously close to the record of 62 home runs, he set in 2022. 

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Judge’s performance and highlighted the importance of his home run in securing the victory. The New York team has found a fundamental piece for its offense in Judge, and his presence in the lineup represents a constant threat to opponents.

The unbeatable position of the Yankees in the Eastern Division

With this victory, the Yankees reaffirmed their dominance in the American League East Division and rose to first place. The New York team has shown a good level of play and has a solid staff of pitchers and hitters. However, competition in the division remains intense, so the Yankees will need to stay focused and continue working hard to secure the division title.

Aaron Judge 99 of the New York Yankees is doubling during the seventh inning of the baseball game against New York Mets . IMAGO / NurPhoto

Aaron Judge 99 of the New York Yankees is doubling during the seventh inning of the baseball game against New York Mets . IMAGO / NurPhoto

Gerrit Cole dominant on the mound

In addition to Judge’s impressive home run, pitcher Gerrit Cole had an outstanding performance in the game. The right-hander dominated the Tigers’ hitters, allowing just four hits and two walks in six full innings. Cole has found a good rhythm in his last few outings and has become a key piece in the Yankees’ rotation.

Advertisement
MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game

see also

MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game

“[Cole] was impressive,” Judge declared.” “I think even from the first inning, his fastball command was there, his velo was kicking up and I feel like his slider and curveball [have] been really strong these past two outings. That was impressive to see. When he’s looking like that … I want him to go all nine innings.”

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Where and how to watch live 2024 Saudi Super Cup
Soccer

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Where and how to watch live 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1
Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion
Soccer

Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won't give him contract extension
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won't give him contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions