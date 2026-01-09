Tarik Skubal provides one- word reaction to failed contract negotiation with the Tigers

“Business.” That’s what Tarik Skubal posted after a $13 million gap separated him from the Detroit Tigers in the salary arbitration session. This is, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, “by far the largest [gap] in salary arbitration history and sets up for a fascinating hearing in February.”

That one-word response makes everything crystal clear. If the Tigers want to lowball Skubal, he won’t hesitate to take the same approach and leave the team. In the end, business is the main thing in contract negotiations, loyalty is sometimes thrown out of the window.

Skubal would be, and already is, one of the most sought-out players in the MLB. He is the reigning, two-time American League Cy Young, and he is up for grabs. That doesn’t happen every day. Even with all that, it seems like the Yankees are switching attention to other pitchers. The price is a hefty one, but Skubal is in his prime.

Skubal is as elite as it comes

Skubal had a 2.21 ERA in 2025, which is just an insane feat. That’s the reason why he is a back-to-back Cy Young winner, something an AL pitcher hadn’t achieved since Pedro Martinez.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers

Skubal had 241 strikeouts and 13-6 record in 195.1 innings, while leading the AL in WAR. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was elite too, at 7.3. In fact, the Tigers went 21-10 with him starting. If that doesn’t highlight his top-tier impact, then nothing does.

The Tigers are really screwing it up

Detroit had a good season in 2025, reaching the ALDS and losing in five games to Seattle. Losing Skubal is not only missing out on the chance to improve that feat, but also compromising hugely the future of the franchise.

