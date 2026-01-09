Wizards’ Trae Young gets real about his role as a mentor to younger players on his new team

The Washington Wizards completed a significant move by acquiring Trae Young after trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks. Upon arriving in Washington, Young expressed excitement about joining a new team and emphasized his willingness to embrace a veteran leadership role, marking what could be a new chapter for the franchise in the NBA.

During his introductory press conference with the Wizards, the 27-year-old point guard said he was motivated to make an impact alongside his new teammates. Young acknowledged that his role had evolved, moving from being one of the younger stars in Atlanta to becoming a veteran presence for a developing roster.

“Just being able to have an impact on my teammates,” Young said. “I feel like I did a good job of that as a young player in Atlanta, so now being able to be a vet with these young guys here is something I really value.”

The Wizards currently feature a young core led by Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr. For the four-time All-Star, landing in Washington represented an opportunity to help guide a group still searching for consistency and long-term direction.

The situation of Trae Young

Unfortunately, Trae Young has been dealing with a quad injury that has kept him sidelined for most of the 2025–26 season. While he has yet to make his on-court debut with the Wizards, there has been growing optimism, as he has been listed as day-to-day in recent updates.

The Wizards have had to wait for a guard who owns career averages of 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range. His eventual return is expected to provide a significant boost at the point guard position.

After several seasons of limited postseason success in Atlanta, Young now faces a critical stretch in his NBA career. With a new environment and a leadership role awaiting him, he must prove that his best basketball is still ahead as the Wizards continue building toward the future.