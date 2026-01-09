Former Bryce Harper teammate and free agent from the Phillies is banned for 80 games by MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies remain active during the offseason as they look to properly support Bryce Harper ahead of the next MLB season. However, one former player from the organization, now a free agent, is hit with a significant setback after being suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug prevention and treatment program.

MLB announces that Max Kepler tests positive for epitrenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance. Kepler, 32, spends the 2025 season as a platoon outfielder for the Phillies, posting a .216/.300/.391 slash line with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs across 127 games.

Kepler played ten MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins before signing with the Phillies ahead of the 2025 campaign. Despite limited production and a .691 OPS last season, he returns to free agency, but the suspension prevents him from appearing during the first half of the upcoming season, significantly impacting his availability.

Throughout his career, Kepler profiles as a reliable corner outfielder and could have served as a secondary option once elite targets like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger move off the board. That possibility now fades, as his suspension severely reduces market interest and limits roster flexibility for interested teams.

Max Kepler during a Philadelphia Phillies match.

What the Phillies are targeting

Several teams that consider Kepler now pivot toward other free-agent options. The market still offers veteran corner outfielders such as Starling Marte, Randal Grichuk, and Mike Tauchman, all capable of providing power and experience. The Phillies already addressed that profile by signing Adolis Garcia following his release from the Texas Rangers.

The New York Mets also remain active in their search for outfield help after trading Brandon Nimmo. With no guarantee of landing Bellinger or Tucker, New York looks for alternatives within a manageable payroll range. Kepler once fits that description, but the suspension makes him an impractical solution for a team seeking immediate production.

The Phillies’ situation with Bo Bichette

Beyond roster construction, the Phillies make headlines with a notable coaching addition from the Toronto Blue Jays. Don Mattingly officially joins the Phillies as bench coach, a move that could indirectly aid their pursuit of Bo Bichette in free agency.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mattingly maintains a strong relationship with Bichette, which could prove influential during negotiations. While coaching hires rarely determine nine-figure contracts, the connection adds another layer to Philadelphia’s offseason strategy as the market continues to evolve.

