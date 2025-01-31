MLB Rumors: NY Mets eye Padres pitcher to strengthen starting rotation for 2025 season

The MLB offseason is in full swing, and the New York Mets are in the spotlight. After the historic signing of Juan Soto, the team has made it clear that it is not afraid to make bold moves to bolster its roster. In this context, the possibility of a trade for San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King has emerged, according to a report from Sny.tv.

Despite having names like Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga, the Mets’ starting rotation raises some concerns. Manaea performed well in the second half of last season but needs to show consistency throughout the year. Senga is coming off an injury, and his return to the mound is uncertain.

Given this situation, the New York Mets‘ management has explored different options to strengthen their rotation, and Michael King presents an attractive alternative to join the franchise and contribute his talent.

“I think we have to be,” David Stearns discussed New York’s openness to trading top prospects this offseason. “In the right deal, we have to look to see whether there are players who immediately make us better or have control and things like that. So I wouldn’t close the door on it at all.

“You’re never looking to trade your top prospects. We like the top of our system quite a bit, we think it’s a good group. Many of them can potentially help us quickly at the big league level, so I can’t say we’re looking to do it. But I’m not going to close the door on it.” Stearns added.

Michael King: The missing piece of the Mets’ puzzle?

King, 29, is coming off an excellent season with the Padres, posting a 2.95 ERA and striking out 201 batters in 173.2 innings pitched. His versatility is another point in his favor, as he can play both as a starter and a reliever. Additionally, his injury history is favorable, making him a reliable choice for any team.

What would it take to make a trade?

According to various reports, the Padres would be seeking a package of high-level prospects in exchange for King. The Mets have a solid minor league system, with players like Jose Butto, Tylor Megill, Drew Gilbert, and Ryan Clifford potentially of interest to the Padres.

Acquiring King would significantly strengthen the Mets’ rotation and could make it one of the most formidable in the league. If the Mets can pull off the trade, they would emerge as serious World Series title contenders.

