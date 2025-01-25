Juan Soto‘s signing with the New York Mets has sent shockwaves through MLB, and franchise cornerstone Francisco Lindor hasn’t held back in addressing this monumental acquisition.

The historic 15-year, $805 million contract not only secures Soto’s long-term future in Queens but also cements Steve Cohen’s vision of transforming the Mets into a dominant powerhouse in baseball. This move is the culmination of Cohen’s relentless pursuit of the sport’s top talent, further establishing the Mets as a premier destination for MLB stars.

Soto’s addition not only bolsters the team’s lineup but also signals a shift in MLB: New York is now a top-tier destination for the game’s elite. With a blend of young talent and superstar power, the Mets are poised to dominate for years to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Francisco Lindor say about Juan Soto’s arrival?

Francisco Lindor shared his genuine reaction to Soto joining the team, saying, “I was happy and then I was like ‘(expletive)’… I can’t wait to be his teammate for the next seven years, and then I can’t wait to watch him from my house.” His words reflect a mix of excitement for the team’s bright future and the understanding of the long-term implications for the Mets.

Advertisement

A landmark contract that redefines the Mets’ ambition

Soto’s deal includes a no-trade clause, a $75 million signing bonus, and an opt-out option after five years, showcasing the Mets’ commitment to excellence. Steve Cohen’s investment demonstrates his determination to build a sustainable contender, positioning the Mets as a perennial World Series threat.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees target two former pitchers to strengthen staff after Juan Soto's move to Mets

The bigger picture

Juan Soto’s arrival represents more than just a roster upgrade; it’s a statement. For Lindor, Soto, and the rest of the Mets, the MLB future is brighter than ever, with a clear path toward championship contention.