Pete Alonso’s future with the New York Mets remains up in the air as the four-time All-Star explores the MLB free-agent market. Rumors linking him to the Toronto Blue Jays are intensifying, leaving Mets fans anxious about the possibility of losing their powerful first baseman.

In light of Alonso’s uncertain status, the Mets are exploring alternatives. One such option is Mark Vientos, a promising prospect who has begun practicing at first base, preparing for a potential move from his usual position at third.

Mark Vientos shared what the New York Mets have communicated to him about working out at first base: “I’ve been taking reps over there, I’ve been getting ready for anything that happens,” Vientos told SNYtv.

Though he is comfortable at third base, Vientos emphasized his commitment to the team’s success: “I love playing third, but right now, my main focus is doing whatever it takes to help the team get to the World Series and win a championship. That’s what I want.”

A tough decision for the Mets

The Mets’ front office now faces a difficult decision. While retaining Alonso is important for fan morale and maintaining the team’s identity, they must weigh the financial investment required to keep him against his overall performance.

Vientos’ rise adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The young prospect impressed last season, and although his transition to first base will take time, he could become a key part of the Mets’ future.

What’s next for Alonso?

In the coming days, the Mets will need to make critical decisions regarding Alonso’s future and their overall direction for the 2025 MLB season. These decisions will have significant implications not only for the team’s roster construction but also for their long-term strategy.