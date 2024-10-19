MLB News: Guardians’ Stephen Vogt sends warning to Yankees, Boone ahead of ALCS Game 5

Though the Cleveland Guardians are on the brink of elimination from the ALCS, manager Stephen Vogt delivered a strong message to the New York Yankees, including their manager Aaron Boone.

The Cleveland Guardians enter Game 5 of the ALCS with just one win, having recently lost 8-6 at home to the New York Yankees. This upcoming game could be their last of the 2024 MLB postseason, but manager Stephen Vogt had a warning for the Yankees and Aaron Boone.

During the postgame press conference at Progressive Field, Vogt fielded several questions and made it clear that his team is playing their best baseball and isn’t ready to quit.

“We don’t quit. This team hasn’t quit all year long. It doesn’t matter how we played the day before, or the days leading up to it, this team is going to show up with the same attitude, same mindset every day, and that’s that we’re going to win.”

Vogt emphasized that his players are mentally prepared but acknowledged that the pitching staff is fatigued. He admitted they rely heavily on the bullpen, which is necessary and that’s just how it is in Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Yankees in the ALCS

So far, the Guardians have struggled against the Yankees. The first two games in the Bronx went to the home team. While Cleveland managed to win Game 3, it was hard-fought. Home-field advantage was expected to play a key role for the Guardians, but that hasn’t been the case.

If the Guardians can pull off a Game 5 win at home, they’ll head back to Yankee Stadium for Games 6 and 7. The bullpen, which Vogt identified as a major strength, has been key in keeping the Guardians in contention.