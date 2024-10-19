Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Guardians’ Stephen Vogt sends warning to Yankees, Boone ahead of ALCS Game 5

Though the Cleveland Guardians are on the brink of elimination from the ALCS, manager Stephen Vogt delivered a strong message to the New York Yankees, including their manager Aaron Boone.

Manager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians walks across the field to make a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Getty ImagesManager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians walks across the field to make a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

The Cleveland Guardians enter Game 5 of the ALCS with just one win, having recently lost 8-6 at home to the New York Yankees. This upcoming game could be their last of the 2024 MLB postseason, but manager Stephen Vogt had a warning for the Yankees and Aaron Boone.

During the postgame press conference at Progressive Field, Vogt fielded several questions and made it clear that his team is playing their best baseball and isn’t ready to quit.

“We don’t quit. This team hasn’t quit all year long. It doesn’t matter how we played the day before, or the days leading up to it, this team is going to show up with the same attitude, same mindset every day, and that’s that we’re going to win.”

Advertisement

Vogt emphasized that his players are mentally prepared but acknowledged that the pitching staff is fatigued. He admitted they rely heavily on the bullpen, which is necessary and that’s just how it is in Cleveland.

Advertisement

Guardians vs. Yankees in the ALCS

So far, the Guardians have struggled against the Yankees. The first two games in the Bronx went to the home team. While Cleveland managed to win Game 3, it was hard-fought. Home-field advantage was expected to play a key role for the Guardians, but that hasn’t been the case.

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series

see also

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series

If the Guardians can pull off a Game 5 win at home, they’ll head back to Yankee Stadium for Games 6 and 7. The bullpen, which Vogt identified as a major strength, has been key in keeping the Guardians in contention.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series
MLB

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends strong message to Yankees teammates about the World Series

MLB News: Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez makes something clear to Dodgers following Game 5 win
MLB

MLB News: Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez makes something clear to Dodgers following Game 5 win

NBA News: Miami Heat star encouraged by president Pat Riley to follow in Dwyane Wade's footsteps
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat star encouraged by president Pat Riley to follow in Dwyane Wade's footsteps

Suns star Kevin Durant sends encouraging message to Bronny James and Lakers' younger players
NBA

Suns star Kevin Durant sends encouraging message to Bronny James and Lakers' younger players

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo