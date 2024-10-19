Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez makes something clear to Dodgers following Game 5 win

Francisco Alvarez was another standout player for the New York Mets in their Game 5 victory had a direct message for the Los Angeles Dodgers, making things clear after the team’s dominant 12-6 win.

Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 17, 2024 in New York City.
By Richard Tovar

The New York Mets exploded for 12 runs to secure a well-deserved home victory against the Dodgers, with contributions from the entire lineup fueling an unstoppable rally. One key player in the Mets’ surge was catcher Francisco Alvarez, who made sure to send a message to the Dodgers after the win.

In his postgame remarks, Alvarez said his teammates had “taken the momentum back” to win this critical Game 5. He also expressed confidence that the Mets are ready to claim the next two games in Los Angeles.

“We took momentum back today, so we have to keep going and take the two games left in Los Angeles,” Alvarez said. The Mets catcher had a standout performance, collecting three hits, scoring a run, and driving in an RBI in his four at-bats.

Game 5 was special for Francisco Alvarez, marking the second time he scored a run in the NLCS against the Dodgers, a feat he also accomplished in the Game 4 loss, where the Mets fell 10-2. He is now enjoying a small scoring streak in the series.

Alvarez’s Impact Behind the Plate

Alvarez’s work behind the plate was equally crucial, as he helped the Mets’ pitchers record 11 strikeouts while silencing the Dodgers’ bats. In contrast, the Dodgers’ pitching staff couldn’t manage a single strikeout during the game.

When is Mets-Dodgers Game 6?

The New York Mets will head to California to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 on October 20 at Dodger Stadium. The Mets already have one win at Dodger Stadium in this NLCS, a 7-3 victory in Game 2.

