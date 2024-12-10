MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals struggles behind Juan Soto trade

The largest contract in MLB heading into next season belongs to Juan Soto, who inked a monumental 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets. This marks the opportunity of a lifetime for Soto, but behind the scenes, Mets owner Steve Cohen has revealed that this offseason’s biggest deal didn’t come without its challenges.

Owning an MLB team means dealing with constant pressure—from fans, media, and the relentless task of building a championship-caliber roster. But for Cohen, the pursuit of Soto was one of his most intense and difficult endeavors yet.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Cohen opened up about the decision to bring Soto to Citi Field. “I was being logical. When you have [Aaron] Judge, it’s tough to beat that, but Juan was great. But what they had… I didn’t know how to solve that,” Cohen shared.

Despite the challenges posed by competing with the Yankees, Cohen decided to push forward with the acquisition. The process was emotional, with fluctuating feelings and uncertainty. “There was a lot of emotion and a lot of ups and downs, not knowing where you stood,” Cohen admitted, reflecting on the rollercoaster of negotiations that led to Soto’s eventual move to New York.

Juan Soto #22 reacts after scoring on a home run hit by Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Cohen wasn’t sure he’d land Soto

Even after meeting with Juan Soto in Florida and leaving the meeting with a positive feeling, Steve Cohen wasn’t convinced he had a chance to land the former Yankees star. “I told people I wasn’t sure, and that the Mets were running second—right up until the moment we finished first,” Cohen recalled.

Despite his reservations, Cohen kept pushing. “I kept bidding anyway. I was so sure we were headed for bridesmaid territory that I joked with friends about whether there was a prize for second place.” With that mindset, the Mets owner persevered, ultimately securing the deal and delivering a huge win for the fans.

“Juan’s going to be very happy with the Mets,” Cohen said, speaking candidly about the prized acquisition. Though the odds initially seemed stacked against him, Cohen’s persistence paid off, and he believes the addition of Soto will help propel the Mets back into the postseason in 2025.

Soto’s record-breaking contract

As in other major sports like soccer and the NBA, the MLB is experiencing a surge in player valuations as athletes continue to raise the bar on the field. The latest example of this trend came when Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese superstar, inked a historic $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, with Juan Soto’s newly signed contract, MLB has once again set a new precedent. Soto’s deal, which is not only the largest in MLB history but also makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the New York Mets, will see him earn $51 million annually. This surpasses the $34 million per year currently earned by Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. To put this into perspective, Soto’s contract is worth more than the combined value of 22 MLB team owners.