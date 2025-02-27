Rafael Devers, the Boston Red Sox’s powerhouse third baseman, has made it clear that his position at the hot corner is non-negotiable. Amid the controversy sparked by the recent signing of Alex Bregman, Devers has reaffirmed his commitment to his role, shutting down rumors and criticism about a potential position change. His message is straightforward and resolute: he has no intention of relinquishing his spot to Bregman, and there’s no lingering tension with the Red Sox organization.

The arrival of Bregman, the former Houston Astros All-Star, had ignited debates about Boston’s infield configuration. Speculation swirled over whether Alex Bregman would play third base or shift to second, leading to criticism of Devers for his perceived lack of flexibility. However, Devers has responded with unwavering confidence, emphasizing his focus on his own performance and his contributions to the team.

In a statement reported by Chris Cotilloof MassLive, Devers revealed a resilient and focused mindset. “I don’t listen to what’s said,” Devers declared, dismissing external opinions. “I don’t pay attention to what is said. I just know what I’m capable of. I’m happy being this way.”

Devers’ approach reflects his determination to block out distractions and concentrate on his game. Despite the swirling controversy, he remains steadfast in his belief in his abilities and his value to the team.

Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Devers’ position: Trust and disinterest in controversy

Rafael Devers has clarified that he has no issues with manager Alex Cora or chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. However, he revealed that he hasn’t had recent discussions with either about his role on the team.

His focus remains squarely on his performance on the field, where he has consistently proven himself both offensively and defensively. Aside from brief emergency appearances at second base and shortstop, Devers has played exclusively at third base or as a designated hitter throughout his major league career.

Impact on the Red Sox’s strategy and season expectations

Devers’ unwavering stance at third base will significantly influence the Red Sox’s strategy for the upcoming season. The team now faces the challenge of integrating Bregman into the infield without disrupting Devers’ role. How the Red Sox manage this situation will be crucial to their success.

Devers’ determination to remain at his preferred position underscores his importance to the team’s identity and performance. As the Red Sox navigate this transition, Devers’ leadership and consistency will be key factors in their pursuit of a successful MLB season.

