The Boston Red Sox have added another veteran infielder to their offseason plans, bringing in a former Gold Glove winner to provide depth. This comes just a day after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year contract.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the team has agreed to a minor league deal with Brendan Rodgers, including an invitation to major league spring training. Rodgers, who won a Gold Glove at second base in 2022 with the Colorado Rockies, will compete for a roster spot after a lost season with the Houston Astros.

Rodgers, 29, appeared in just 43 games for Houston in 2025, hitting .191 with two home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBIs, with a .544 OPS. His season ended early due to an oblique strain, followed by a concussion and fractured nose during rehab, as well as back issues that prevented a return.

Rodgers’ career overview

Once considered one of baseball’s top position player prospects, Rodgers has struggled with injuries, playing more than 102 games in a season only twice. In total, he has a .261 career batting average, 47 home runs, 208 RBIs, and a .714 OPS.

Brendan Rodgers #1 of the Astros turns a double play. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Despite offensive struggles, Rodgers’ defense has been his calling card. He won a Gold Glove alongside Trevor Story in Colorado and has logged over 3,700 innings at second base.

What Rodgers brings to Boston

The Red Sox are looking to fill uncertainty at second and third base after Alex Bregman’s departure. With young players like Marcelo Mayer likely to take on larger roles and Kiner-Falefa providing flexibility, Rodgers gives Boston an experienced option.

By adding Rodgers, Boston continues to stockpile potential infield solutions while keeping competition high for roster spots, balancing veteran experience with youth and flexibility.

