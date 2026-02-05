Red Sox reportedly add former NY Yankees, Blue Jays versatile infielder on $6M deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a versatile bat and glove to their 2026 roster, signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the utility infielder who previously played for the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Kiner-Falefa, 30, has spent time as a catcher in the minors but has primarily played across the infield in the majors. His experience in the American League East makes him a familiar name to fans in Boston.

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers in 2013, Kiner-Falefa made his mark over four seasons with Texas, earning a Gold Glove at third base in 2020 before joining the Yankees for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He split 2024 between the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates, returning to Toronto midway through 2025.

Why did the Red Sox pursue Kiner-Falefa?

Boston targeted Kiner-Falefa for his ability to play multiple infield positions and provide reliable contact hitting, offering depth and flexibility for manager Alex Cora as the new season approaches.

Isiah Kiner‑Falefa (#7) with the Blue Jays is tagged out at home plate. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

What can Red Sox fans expect from Kiner-Falefa in 2026?

Kiner-Falefa is a career .262 hitter with a .660 OPS and modest power, with a career-high of eight home runs in a season. He also swiped 15 bases in 2025, adding some speed on the bases. With this move, the Red Sox complete another key piece of their roster puzzle, ensuring depth, flexibility, and experience as they head into the 2026 campaign.

