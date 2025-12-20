Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that Nick Herbig is out for the game against the Detroit Lions. The information was revealed by Burt Lauten, the team’s Senior Director of Communications.

“The Steelers are downgrading linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) to out for Sunday’s game in Detroit. The team is also upgrading LS Christian Kuntz (knee) from questionable to no injury status designation vs the Lions.”

The Steelers are trying to win the AFC North and will need to secure victories in their three remaining games to do so without depending on anyone else. Aaron Rodgers will face a massive challenge on the road.

Is T.J. Watt playing for Steelers against Lions?

No. T.J. Watt is not playing for the Steelers against the Lions because he is still recovering from a lung injury. That means Mike Tomlin will not have two of his best linebackers available.

Can the Steelers clinch a playoff berth with win vs Lions?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Detroit Lions. However, if they get that victory and the Ravens lose to the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers’ team would secure the AFC North if they beat the Browns in Week 17.

