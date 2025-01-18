MLB Rumors: Mets could choose not to re-sign star Pete Alonso

Negotiations between the New York Mets and star first baseman Pete Alonso appear to have hit a roadblock in free agency, fueling speculation that the powerful hitter’s time with the MLB team could be nearing its end.

Reports from SNY’s Andy Martino suggest that the Mets are considering other options at first base for the 2025 season. Rumors also indicate that Alonso declined the team’s latest offer, further strengthening the possibility of a departure.

Renowned journalist Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has expressed skepticism about the Mets’ commitment to keeping Alonso. On the “Foul Territory” podcast, Rosenthal stated, “I’m not convinced the Mets want Pete. The reason I say that is because of their offer, three years, $68 to $70 million, as Joel Sherman first reported for the New York Post. That’s not an offer he was going to take, and [the Mets] know that.”

A challenging market for Alonso

The free-agent market hasn’t been kind to Alonso. Despite his impressive track record as a power hitter, interest from other MLB teams has been lukewarm. Many clubs have already secured their first base positions, leaving limited options for Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after he scored in seventh inning during game one of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Adding to the uncertainty, Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension with the Mets during the 2023 season.

End of an era in Queens?

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Alonso has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ offense. However, the team now appears to be evaluating alternatives, including Mark Vientos, as potential replacements at first base.

Rosenthal’s insights suggest that the relationship between Alonso and the Mets might have soured beyond repair, opening the door to a possible end of an era for the slugger in Queens.