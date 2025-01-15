The Cleveland Browns fell short of expectations during the 2024 NFL season. After a disappointing campaign, Myles Garrett has issued a bold warning to the entire league about what’s coming from the team in 2025.

Heading into the 2024 season, many analysts viewed the Browns as potential dark horses. The AFC North team had constructed a solid roster, particularly on defense, anchored by the star power of Myles Garrett.

Unfortunately, the team failed to live up to those expectations. However, Garrett is now urging everyone to brace themselves for a resurgent Browns squad in the upcoming 2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myles Garrett issues bold warning about the 2025 Browns

The Browns have worked hard to assemble a competitive roster in recent years. While the offense has faced challenges, the defense, led by standout defensive end Myles Garrett, remains a formidable force.

see also NFL News: Browns' Myles Garrett shares emotional message to Lamar Jackson's teammate

Despite entering 2024 with high hopes, the Browns struggled, finishing last in the AFC North with a disappointing 3-14 record—far from the contender status many had anticipated.

Advertisement

Injuries plagued the team throughout the season, hampering their ability to compete. Still, Garrett believes the Browns have the talent to become contenders in 2025.

Advertisement

“I’ve talked to [general manager Andrew Berry],” Garrett said in Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North. “How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We’re closer than some may think we are.”

Advertisement

Myles Garrett, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns

While Garrett’s optimism is clear, the team must address key positional needs, particularly on offense. Securing a new starting quarterback is a crucial first step toward building a championship-caliber team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Browns trade Myles Garrett?

After a disappointing 2024 season, rumors have circulated about the Browns potentially trading Myles Garrett. As one of the league’s top defensive players, Garrett would be an attractive asset for many teams.

see also NFL News: Lamar Jackson of the Ravens shattered an incredible record against the Browns

Currently, no teams have been reported as interested in trading for Garrett. However, the Browns might consider using him as trade leverage before the 2025 NFL Draft to secure valuable picks and strengthen their roster for the future.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Browns trade Myles Garrett? Should the Browns trade Myles Garrett? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE