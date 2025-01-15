Nick Sirianni, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has made an indelible mark on the NFL since taking the helm of his team in 2021. In just a few years, he has proven that he possesses a great strategic vision.

But beyond his fame as the leader of the Eagles, the question many are asking is: how much money has this man accumulated, who has managed to transform his team into a serious title contender?

From his initial contract to his additional earnings, his fortune continues to rise, and with every victory, it seems that the coach is not just adding trophies, but also figures to his bank account.

What is Nick Sirianni’s net worth?

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has experienced a remarkable rise in the NFL since taking the job in 2021. As of January 2025, he has a net worth of $10 million and a salary of $7 million, as Marca reported.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This sum places him in a privileged position within the NFL, among the highest-paid coaches. The increase in his fortune reflects not only his professional success but also his ability to negotiate lucrative contracts.

His five-year deal, estimated to be worth between $30 and $35 million, has been just the beginning of a career that, in a few short years, has achieved surprising success, both financially and athletically.

Since his first year with the team, he proved to be a leader capable of transforming a struggling team into a playoff contender. In his debut season, he achieved a record of 9-8, securing a playoff spot.

However, in the 2022 season, his impact was even greater. The Eagles finished with an incredible 14-3 record, allowing them to win the NFC East championship and set several franchise records.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after the 33-25 win against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023. (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Sirianni’s legacy is even more impressive when looking at his overall performance as head coach. Over his first three years with the Eagles, he has achieved an impressive win percentage of 66.7%.

Nick Sirianni’s real estate holdings

In addition to his salary and contract, Nick Sirianni has leveraged his growing fame to secure sponsorship deals with various brands, although the specific details of these agreements are not widely public.

Thanks to this, his wealth has increased, allowing him to lead a more luxurious lifestyle. Tork reported that he owns a Jeep Wrangler Sahara, valued at approximately $110,000.

He has also invested in real estate. In 2021, he and his wife purchased a home in Moorestown, NJ, which is valued at $2.3 million, according to a report from Marca. Without a doubt, his success can be measured by his investments.